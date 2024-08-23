The Ethical Skeptic
The Turing and the Turk
Alan Turing and Napoleon Bonaparte shed light on man's plight
Aug 23
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
30
The Dark Pentad: Five Traits of Abusive Dominion
Nothing is more damaging to the human spirit than the idea that one is a burden or offense to the universe.
Aug 17
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
61
Climate Activism: Climate Science’s Worst Enemy
When an advocacy group shifts its message to imply the use of force, it signals a weakness in its core argument
Aug 9
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
85
July 2024
The Pathology of Envy
The envious man believes that if he breaks his neighbor's leg, he will be able to walk better himself
Jul 22
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
37
June 2024
The Heart of Gnosticism
Gnosticism is not a particular set of beliefs; rather, it is a learned philosophy concerning the ethical relationship between authoritative power and…
Jun 29
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
66
The 'Narrative Redshift' or Principle of Diminishing Scientific Returns
The pace of human discovery within a scientific discipline is inversely and exponentially proportional to the body of discovery already accomplished…
Jun 13
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
48
Understanding the Hustle Chain
It is the mere perception of threat or opportunity, which costs us most dearly.
Jun 11
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
53
May 2024
Master Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory
The whole enchilada in three articles
May 23
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
68
Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory
Both sets of star shafts in the Khufu Pyramid at Giza align to a putative 104 degree Dzhanibekov shift in the outer rotating (mantle) portion of the…
May 13
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
68
April 2024
Syndicate Science – The Definition
In stark contrast to the relatively minor harms posed by pseudoscience, Syndicate Science represents the primary intellectual stagnation confronting…
Apr 24
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
58
The State of Things Pandemic – Week 15 2024
This is the much anticipated ‘Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3 of 3)’ article.
Apr 23
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
88
The State of Things Pandemic – Week 14 2024
This is the much anticipated ‘Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3 of 3)’ article.
Apr 17
•
Ethical Skeptic ☀
82
