The Turing and the Turk
Alan Turing and Napoleon Bonaparte shed light on man's plight
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
The Dark Pentad: Five Traits of Abusive Dominion
Nothing is more damaging to the human spirit than the idea that one is a burden or offense to the universe.
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
Climate Activism: Climate Science’s Worst Enemy
When an advocacy group shifts its message to imply the use of force, it signals a weakness in its core argument
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
July 2024

The Pathology of Envy
The envious man believes that if he breaks his neighbor's leg, he will be able to walk better himself
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
June 2024

The Heart of Gnosticism
Gnosticism is not a particular set of beliefs; rather, it is a learned philosophy concerning the ethical relationship between authoritative power and…
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
The 'Narrative Redshift' or Principle of Diminishing Scientific Returns
The pace of human discovery within a scientific discipline is inversely and exponentially proportional to the body of discovery already accomplished…
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
Understanding the Hustle Chain
It is the mere perception of threat or opportunity, which costs us most dearly.
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
May 2024

Master Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory
The whole enchilada in three articles
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory
Both sets of star shafts in the Khufu Pyramid at Giza align to a putative 104 degree Dzhanibekov shift in the outer rotating (mantle) portion of the…
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
April 2024

Syndicate Science – The Definition
In stark contrast to the relatively minor harms posed by pseudoscience, Syndicate Science represents the primary intellectual stagnation confronting…
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
The State of Things Pandemic – Week 15 2024
This is the much anticipated ‘Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3 of 3)’ article.
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
The State of Things Pandemic – Week 14 2024
This is the much anticipated ‘Houston We Have a Problem (Part 3 of 3)’ article.
  
Ethical Skeptic ☀
