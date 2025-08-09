The Ethical Skeptic

The Ethical Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
3d

"Like a flatfish concealing itself in the silted seafloor"

Outstanding post. The flatfish's parents didn't teach it to conceal itself...instinct did. But what exactly is instinct? Can a bot [so-called AI] have instinct?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
3dEdited

Great post. We have no idea what “intelligence” is or isn’t. AI is neither artificial nor intelligent, we appear to be simply labeling second generation search engines as being somehow whiz-bang different. Is it sales hype? Furthermore, we only perceive what our senses are hardwired for. There is a vast reality that exists that is currently inaccessible due to our biological limitations. If we can’t detect it does it exist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ethical Skeptic ☀
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture