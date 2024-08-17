The dark practices of abusive power outlined here have been passed down through generations, becoming deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our captors’ madness. These practices manifest in symptoms all too familiar to those forced to live under their dominion. Nothing is more damaging to the human spirit than the idea that one is a burden or offense to the universe.

We don’t reside in a remote, wild west region of the Milky Way Galaxy by any means, but our insignificant and partially unstable planet does occupy a more obscure part of the local cosmos. Our solar system sits on the Orion spur—a minor bridge between the grand Perseus and Sagittarius arms of our spiral galaxy. From this vantage point, some 55% of the way from the galactic center to its outer reaches, we navigate the intricacies of life on a planet whose rotational stability can at times be as precarious as its geopolitical structures.

While this isn’t a universal rule of thumb, older stellar systems tend to cluster toward the center of the galaxy, where the gravitational forces are stronger and the stellar population denser, as opposed to the younger, more chaotic systems found toward its extremities. Thus, one could be forgiven for conjecturing that we reside in a relatively undeveloped region of our Milky Way—a cosmic frontier where the stellar systems are newer, and the forces of creation and destruction still vie for dominance.

In a previous article, we cited the engineered intent embedded within the standard genetic codex—the basis of amino acid assignment to logical codon slot—and the astronomical improbability of its spontaneous emergence, even in a galaxy with trillions of stars and billions of years in opportunity to do so. This perspective underpins the idea that our existence in this relatively undeveloped region of the Milky Way may not be as coincidental as it first appears. However, the reader should, of course, understand that this is not an argument for God, nor against evolution. Rather, it simply acknowledges that there was intent behind the foundational engineering (abiogenesis) upon which the evolutionary mechanisms of DNA are built. Evolution takes the helm thereafter.

To my professional and experienced mind, one which advises clients on matters of domain, branding, and competitive advantage, DNA itself constitutes a stratagem of ruthless expansion. It is presciently crafted to spread, ironically, through the very same chaotic mechanisms of our cosmos which also threaten its existence—embedding a growing trademark of identity and ownership in the form of its selected standard codex. Once entrenched on a suitable planet, its progeny become virtually impossible to eradicate. In this way, DNA tests the waters of new environments, planting its signature flag without risk of annihilation, and ultimately seizing control of an advantageous habitat when encountered.

In short, DNA is a mechanism of warfare and conquest.

Now that we have established the landscape, let us consider the potential conflicts which might arise in just such an environment. Under the construct I have outlined, we face the possibility of millions of habitable planets, occupied by hapless creations of DNA (yes, an oxymoron in the limited minds of social discourse), scattered throughout the outer regions of our galaxy. The exponential—or, at the very least, arithmetic—expansion of even our standard-codex-based DNA would, over time, result in tens of thousands of habitable and semi-habitable (genetic resource) planets within our local sector alone.

These planets, each housing life forms bound by the same ruthless stratagem of expansion, could find themselves in inevitable competition for resources, territory, and survival. However, these forms of life would share an unwitting and invisible bond: the standard codex upon which they were based would all be of a common origin. Perhaps even one of common claim to ownership.

It is at this point that we introduce the interloper into this cosmic play: the exploitative, unaccountable higher-order being who has developed god-like powers over the eons. In a landscape teeming with nascent life, the opportunity arises for such beings to capture and exploit the products of this biological warfare. Like an old west town overtaken by outlaws, the local population of lesser beings would be enslaved by these galactic pirates, forced into servitude for their captors’ pleasure. From a probability standpoint, this type of captive conflict would emerge far sooner than any grand galactic war in the style of Star Wars or Star Trek’s Federation versus Romulan Empire.

Indeed, the first true power struggles would likely emerge from this dynamic, as advanced entities impose their will upon the defenseless products of DNA’s beachhead and evolutionary processes. Panspermia thereby creating a vast playground of opportunity for sufficiently advanced—and dark—forms of life.

The only thing just as probable as the existence of life itself throughout the remote cosmos is the specter of one life form enslaving another for its pleasure. In a universe where the ruthless expansion of DNA drives the creation of countless life forms, the emergence of higher-order beings exploiting this expansion is not just a possibility—it is a near certainty. Especially if your standard code bears their property branding.

Signature Trait of This Present Darkness – Isolation

The isolation of its prey is the predator’s one unfailing trait. Ignorance is the linchpin of this strategy.

The greatest likelihood is that we find ourselves captive under just such a soap opera of enduring galactic exploitation. In a universe where at least a subset of forms of life therein expand through ruthless conflict and Machiavellian control, the systems of power that govern us may be but hungry shadows of ancient contesting adversaries, shaping our existence for their purposes inside a long-term conflict. The dark practices of abusive power outlined here have been passed down through generations, becoming deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our captors’ madness, manifesting in symptoms that are all too familiar to those living under their rule.

Accordingly, there exist five traits which I hold to be warning flags of illegitimate dominion over an isolated, enslaved, and suffering species. I call these ‘The Dark Pentad (of Dominion) – warning flags that one is captive inside malicious agency.’

The Dark Pentad (of Dominion) Assignment of ‘Original Sin’ Indebtedness – Abusive power begins with the manipulation of legal status and guilt therein. By assigning original sin or inherent wrongdoing to constituents, those in power create a perpetual state of guilt and punishment that can be exploited for control. This tactic dehumanizes the governed, making them feel intrinsically flawed and thus dependent on authority for redemption or correction. If the offense involves an upgrade in their DNA, the claim can be one of, in legal terms, ‘unjust enrichment in perpetuity,’ thereby mandating that the constituents owe a tithe of indebtedness (intellectual property use royalty) to their captor, forever. Cataclysmic Mirage Theory – Abusive authority often employs the threat of impending and slow-encroaching catastrophe to maintain control. Whether through prophecies of apocalyptic events, environmental or natural disasters caused by the constituency, or existential threats of hell in the unaccountable afterlife brought on by some inherent fault of the captives themselves, the looming mirage of catastrophe creates a perpetual culture of fear. This ensures that the governed remain compliant, focused on avoiding doom rather than questioning authority. Blame and Debasement – Blame is weaponized to dehumanize and divide. Abusive power sustains itself by directing blame toward specific groups or individuals, branding them as abominations to all creation or threats to the greater good. Any harm inflicted upon the dehumanized is then posed as ‘justice.’ This practice creates scapegoats, distracts from the authority’s own shortcomings, and sows division among the governed. By doing so, it prevents unified resistance and denies constituents their legal standing to seek redress. Nothing is more damaging to the human spirit than the belief that one is a burden or offense to the world. The victims are denied access to their suppressed history and are fed a constant stream of conflicting fairy tales to explain their plight. In this context, power consolidates upward, while accountability is pushed downward. Weaponized Ignorance and Knowledge Embargo – Power is not merely a product of direct control; it thrives on the strategic withholding of knowledge. In the hands of abusive authority, ignorance is not a passive state but a meticulously engineered condition. Narratives are issued without real evidence while the burden of proof falls upon solely dissent. The embargo of knowledge, whether through censorship, inductive/Bayesian myopia, manipulation, or the obstruction of scientific inquiry, becomes a tool of governance and oppression. Narrative hypotheses are littered into the social and scientific discourse, in order to confuse, while close hold embargo skeptics conduct astroturfing activity in order to patrol and ensure that forbidden ideas are derided—creating an environment where dissent and discovery are stifled. In this way, ignorance is weaponized—not as an unfortunate byproduct of poor education or policy, but as a deliberate strategy to subjugate, ensuring that knowledge remains the exclusive property of those in power. Drawing Pleasure or Sustenance from Suffering – At its darkest, abusive power thrives on the suffering of its subjects (also known as ‘loosh’). This suffering is not merely a byproduct of control but a deliberate source of pleasure and compensation for those in power, or those obedient to it. The suffering of constituents becomes a form of validation—an actual currency—exchanged within the abusing network itself, reinforcing the authority’s sense of dominance. This hierarchical domination is maintained by rewarding obedience, with compensation coming only through the network itself—a type of demonic pyramid scheme. The more innocent or unblemished the victim, the richer the intoxicating effect of the captured loosh. Over time, addiction to this currency drives its imbibers to madness.

Inversion: Mankind’s Emergence from this Abortive Play

Though the systems of power that have shaped our existence may seem incontrovertible, history teaches us that life does not simply submit to darkness in perpetuity. Life, in all its forms, finds a way. In this abortive play, the setting and initial plot have been penned by forces intent on domination—cosmic rulers whose grip on power relies on subjugation and ignorance. Yet, humanity has always possessed the capacity to rewrite its own destiny, to break free from the script imposed upon it. We have worn the proverbial ruby slippers this entire time, holding within us the tools for liberation, even as we’ve played our part in a drama not of our own making.

These forces do what they do precisely because they fear us—rueing the day when humanity awakens to its true authority over them. The domination, subjugation, and illusion they impose are not signs of their strength but of their fear. They tremble at the thought of humanity discovering the keys to its own liberation. Your keen interest in and study of this Dark Pentad (analogous to the proposed personality trait tetrad in psychology) is a form of that very potency—the strength of spiritual vision, of seeing through their façade of control, which renders their power moot. The demonic tremble in terror at the dawning of this reality in mankind, knowing that their grip weakens with every step we take toward understanding. This is the legacy of The Son of Man.

While guards of our expectation adorn many an evanescent mask

They encircle us and presume we know not their game

Curiously their feet stumble, their hands fail in the grasping

For the envious inveigle whom they despise and the needful pursue gain. Pull back its veil of mischief, her debility reclines within as a virgin lover

Cajole me no more, and wail amuck at the striking of your blush veneer

My heart and its loves are your privation no longer, not of pride but promise –

Its steelblade flash reflecting amidst the clinkshales where shackles lay shattered.

Lest we forget, we are relative newcomers upon this grand stage. Nothing which is happening to us is new in the least. It has all played out before on other worlds. Just as there are captors in this writhing and flailing universe of life, there also exist those who have broken free long ago. These entities, fully aware of the cosmic conflict, seek the emancipation of their branded brethren.

Despite the lie we are told, we are not alone, and never have been.

The ancient Gnostics understood this struggle well, describing a cosmos terrorized by roving Archons—the highly likely malevolent forces that seek to imprison the soul inside a false reality. A hall of smoke, mirrors, sin, guilt, blame, and most of all, suffering. But they also recognized a path to freedom, one that lies in awakening to our true nature. A spiritual development which does not rely upon the guilt, shame, and regret of the authorized major religions. The Archons don’t care what you believe, as long as you do not know about them. Knowledge, awareness, and the recognition of our inherent spiritual strength are the keys to escaping the grip of these oppressors. The Archons’ control is an illusion, a façade that crumbles once we see beyond it. We are not merely actors bound to their plot; rather, potential authors of a new narrative—one where the forces of domination are exposed for what they truly are: shadows of an ancient, decaying order. Combatants in a war that has been lost.

While this may not constitute epistemology in its traditional sense, my suspicion arises from the deliberate expungement and extermination of certain documents from mankind’s history—like the one from which the extract below is taken. Only the truth demands active, trained, and organized suppression. In a truly free society of thought and information, lies eventually falsify themselves. The suppression of an idea, on the other hand, typically involves fear of some element or form of truth.

Someone, somewhere, is clearly afraid; and not just afraid, but terrified. Once you know this, you hold the leverage.

The document cited below was only recently unearthed in 1945, buried in clay jars deep in the Egyptian desert at Nag Hammadi. Its structure takes the form of a six-act play, ostensibly performed by children of antiquity for their tribal elders, in hopes that they would never forget its tenets—and our history as Mankind. The structure of the information suggests great antiquity. For instance, the Gnostic text On the Origin of the World outlines why the lifespan of a human was 930 years, citing how that came into being—making no mention of the shortened 70-78 years of the Bible and today. While it could be argued that this text is merely an intentional piece of fan fiction, we must remember that information bears a provenance separate from the parchment or stone on which it is inscribed. Some information belongs to humanity itself, not merely to those who discover it or who now occupy the land where it was found.

My transliteration of the pertinent closing segments of Act VI of the Gnostic text, The Hypostasis of the Archons, follows. This is what the institutions of religion, secularism, and archaeology do not want you to be aware of.

But Norea, daughter of Adam and Eve, asked of Eleleth the Emissary, “Oh emissary of the Father of Light, am I—and is all of mankind—now condemned to remain captive inside this Dark Empire forever?” [Narrator: And thus, we arrive at the central message concerning the history and corrupt legacy of the Rulers—the Archons, those Authorities of Darkness—and the grip they continue to hold over mankind and his domain. Up to this point, you have learned how they came to be and their place in the broader cosmos. But now, we broach a new knowledge—one that reveals the path forward, the way to break free from their dominion.] Eleleth replied to Norea, “Legally, you are not bound by these Rulers, the Archons. Not one of them has a rightful claim to enslave you or mankind. For this very reason, One has been appointed who will appear in a future generation and will incarcerate the Rulers and the Archons. When that day arrives, the Archons will no longer be able to abuse you, hybridize your genetics with theirs in order to attempt to capture for themselves the secret of the power residing within you, nor force you to toil and fight in slavery for their comfort and entertainment. The true inheritance of mankind is as a full member of the Sovereign heavens, where the Supreme Authority resides—an authority to whom even the deepest voids of the galaxy must answer. You, together with your offspring, are the blessed creation of the Source, who lives above you and the emancipated Seven Star Systems. You are part of that Sovereign and Incorruptible Spirit we have just learned about. This is the Origin, the place from which your soul originates. Therefore, neither the minions nor the powers of the Rulers, nor their Darkness, may approach you, because of the Spirit of Truth that resides within you. All who have learned to walk in this truth live eternally, despite their human bodies being bodies that die. Yet, the fabric of how to make this a reality for all will not be revealed in the near term. After three grand-generations, this will come to pass, and mankind will be freed from the great mistake committed by the Rulers and the Authorities of Darkness. Until that day when The Son of Man, modeled from a completely new mold and form of humanity, comes to reveal the new Spirit of Truth which the Father has sent on behalf of mankind. Then He will teach them all things and anoint them with the unction of eternal life, given to Him from the incorruptible Source of that Life. In that time, your people and kind will be freed from the blind thinking of Samael, Yahweh, Saturn, Ha-Satan, and all their illegitimate seats of power—men thereby shedding their garment of death, leaving it behind like a discarded cloak. Death, which originated from and is the legacy only of the Authorities, will be no more. Then your kind will ascend into the limitless light of the Sovereign, where they were meant to belong from the very beginning. Then these Dark Authorities will relinquish their ages of control, their groveling minions will weep over the destruction of their kingdom, and their demons will lament their death.“

I realize these thoughts may seem unconventional, challenging, even far-reaching. Yet, the evidence consistently leads me back to this critical path of inquiry. While this is merely a placeholder for now, a highly-educated suspicion and metaphysical speculation, I consider that there is something truthful inside these old, exterminated, and forbidden texts. Something I have witnessed first hand, an external spiritual strength that terrifies the Powers of Darkness and their obsequious hierarchy.

Most importantly, they outlay this critical moment of inversion—where the scripted play, designed to keep us in perpetual servitude, is interrupted by the irresistible force of emergence on the part of Light.

