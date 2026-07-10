The Ethical Skeptic

The Ethical Skeptic

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Which_way_is_up?'s avatar
Which_way_is_up?
Jul 10

Your writing usually peaks above my comprehension level, at times. I'm not an engineer and have no impressive degrees, but the facility analysis and the the wooden guitars brought everything home to me. I spent 40 years in transportation and distribution doing all kinds of cost and productivity analyses. Incentives often explain so many issues.

I also have a special love for craftsmanship, whatever the speciality, but especially wooden instruments.

Great piece. Wonderfully written!

Thank you!

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Jul 10

Excellent piece and points made.👏👏👏👏 I hope many understand it, because the world we live in has devolved to "one metric to rule them all" mentality and the ability to recognise and demand quality has skipped entire generations.

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