The Ethical Skeptic

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Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
Jul 8Edited

I always wondered about "agency." Obviously without bothering to look it up because I knew I'd run across it somewhere. Excellent explanation - of both agency and AI agency. I already avoid AI - this is yet another reason to continue to avoid it.

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
Jul 6

A most helpful clarification - thank you!

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