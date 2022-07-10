Obesity arises from toxic injury to the pancreatic alpha cells, leading to a deficiency in the peptide hormone glucagon. This shortfall impairs critical glucose-producing endocrine functions such as gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, and lipolysis—the natural processes that help maintain a healthy body mass.



Once this critical endocrine hormonal control is lost, no diet, fasting, or exercise plan can effectively correct the resulting obesity. Life becomes an endless cycle of fluctuating body mass index, accompanied by persistent carbohydrate cravings and crashes, as the body struggles to obtain glucose solely from the diet.



Three powerful syndicates do NOT want you or your doctor to know this. These syndicates have no intention of allowing this profitable problem to be solved. The more they mislead, the more money they make. They would rather see you suffer—or worse—than let you uncover the truth.

The Gaslighting

You are told that you are a defective human being. The Science™ insists that your worthlessness, lack of willpower (gluttony), and failure to exercise (laziness) are the root causes of all your health issues. At the core of this lie is a brutal gaslighting and abuse of the very victims it targets. Only a few entities have direct access to the systems of the body that, coincidentally, are also compromised in obesity—namely, the industrial agriculture and immunity-pharma cartels. Alongside them stands the $130 billion diet and diabetes mafia, which thrives on the suffering they perpetuate.

The person in the photo to the right is supposedly an expert on obesity, health, weight, and the appropriate human lifestyle. I am here to assure you that he is not.

The gentleman to the right, of course, conceals from his audience that he must work out for four or more hours per day, take fat-burning stimulants at levels fatal to many, employ steroids and/or hormone boosters, spend $2,500 a month on specialty food, supplements, injections, and physical training, regularly flush out his intestines with laxatives and chemicals, and fast or starve for days—all to look anything like this depiction. These are practices that most people cannot possibly incorporate into their lifestyle unless they are a celebrity, independently wealthy, or choose to devote their entire life to this understated and misrepresented fanatical obsession.

Most diet case examples are not telling you the whole story. Yes, they used the product or program being promoted, but they often omit the additional measures they took to achieve their results.

Now, I would prefer, of course, to examine how this gentleman would fare with his hidden regimen across an entire life that includes raising three kids, managing endocrine, microbiome, and pancreatic injuries from childhood, while delivering premium performance in a demanding analytical or labor career. One where income is not derived from sales commissions, salary, or royalties, but from the mandatory long hours and overtime one puts into their work. Such a life demand will fail if you’re required to exercise for 4+ hours each day and carry specialty food and substances while traveling 250 days per year. I’ve been there, done that, and believe me—I know bullshit when I see it.

If you’ve observed, for example, a medical center registered nurse who is on their feet for an entire 17-hour waking day—between 10-hour shift rounds, 30,000 daily steps, calorie counting, and managing a family full-time—and yet is still obese, you should take this as a critical-path hint that something else is at play in this deductive framework. To most rational people, this stands as a falsifying piece of evidence, demonstrating that a false assumption resides in the mix of logical calculus of calories-in/calories-out.

Believe me, I’ve done caloric-workout programs (short of most stimulants, and any steroids or laxatives) and managed to make them work in the short term. However, such programs do not work long term, nor do they address the underlying endocrine injury one has suffered. After age 40, from experience, once you hit your desired weight, the ensuing anemia and malnutrition will threaten your health and well-being. Your metabolism will be in the gutter. The simple fact is that a ‘program’ cannot be sustained long term if it focuses solely on caloric intake and burn. What I’ve found is that red blood cell anemia (macrocytic and/or intravascular coagulation), an imbalance of intestinal bacteria, endocrine/autoimmune disorders, and a lack of available nutrition in food collectively cause a repressed metabolism and weight gain—not personal moral weakness and lifestyle.

“I lost 120 lbs in 9 months, and kept it off using ___________!!”

Yeah right. The poseur in the photo at the beginning of the article will also curiously not be found peddling this same program at age 60. Not because the program can’t be done at that age, but because he will eventually discover that the real ‘program’ he undertook and didn’t disclose doesn’t work long term—and actually harms one’s health. It’s a bad Hollywood Spandex act, put on by an attention-seeker, designed to make other (inferior-looking) people feel guilty—a psyop used to extract money from the burdened victims of two specific industry cartels and their supporting mafia.

1. Accelerated-growth and gut/soil sterilizing agrifood cartel

2. Pharma-vaccine metabolic auto-immune disorder cartel

3. ‘Diet and exercise’ and high-priced supplements commerce mafia

The first two on this list are the only entities with direct access to the very systems of the body that are often injured early in life,1 and are also highly implicated with obesity and diabetes.2 3 4 This is not a coincidence. In other words, these were the only parties in the room when the money went missing—and they all have a prior criminal record. However, it is the irony in whom they blame (you) that is even more telling. The diet and exercise mafia is the complicit entity that enforces such blame.

This is the mind trick which they play upon a hapless public:

Fundamental Attribution Error : Behaviorism The tendency to attribute suffering to one’s behavior, psychological state, or inclination, rather than first examining factors that are out of their control, access, or knowledge. You are a defective human being. Look at the jacked guy in this photo. The Science™ shows that it’s your failure to be like him—your worthlessness, lack of moral willpower (diet), and sheer laziness (exercise)—that are the cause of all your health maladies and suffering. (It has nothing to do with us, so don’t even go there.) ~ Colluding Diet Mafia Messaging

This array of institutional pseudo-theory resides at the core of modern American physical suffering. Three industries are to blame for the destruction of American health since 1972: the American industrial agriculture and pharma-vaccine autoimmune dysfunction cartels, along with their pseudoscientific minions and diet message mafias. The fundamental lie these cartels promulgate to their client consumers is one of blame and guilt—a diabolical gaslighting and abuse of their very victims. This tactic keeps scientific health research from ever focusing on the handiwork of these two cartels. Currently, both syndicates are actively censoring anything that might reveal their culpability in this.

At this moment, more than 2 million American lives are being held financial hostage by insulin providers—Type II diabetes sufferers who ended up in this situation precisely due to thyroid, pituitary, and especially pancreatic injury caused by the very pharma and agriculture cartels that created the disease in the first place.

The messaging of the agri-food, pharma, and diet cartels constitutes nothing more than corrupt Narrative Science.

Diet/Agrifood/Vaccine Syndicate Moralizing is Based Upon Six Key Myths

Myth #1: Anyone who keeps a healthy weight surely must have ‘changed their lifestyle’ (i.e. you are worthless)

Of course, most people can benefit from some changes in lifestyle habits. However, this contention is both a truism and a red herring. What the industry is really selling inside this wisdom is an implicit message of personal unacceptability: “You are the way you are because you are worthless.” People secretly believe this nonsense about themselves without question. The industry is fully aware of this psychological lever and uses it against us. This is also how prescribing technicians masquerading as doctors deflect accountability: “It’s your fault this is happening—I need listen no further.” No paradigms will be busted today. From there, the culprit can simply relax and let the cash flow.

The simple fact is that it’s the accelerated growth of agrifoods and immunity-pharma industries that have caused the obesity epidemic—not their hapless victims.6 7 8 9 10 The affected systems and critical mechanism involved in this are outlined below.

HypoGlucagonopathy (Obesity) – the result of injury/impaired pancreatic alpha-cell function

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 or (GLP-1) [a partial proxy for glucagon (and agonist) – from pancreatic alpha cells] analogs (sic) potently reduce food intake and body weight [an unintended secondary effect of 15% loss in body mass in nearly all test subjects].



~ Kanoski, et. al., GLP-1 and weight loss: unraveling the diverse neural circuitry11 Glucagon controls plasma glucose concentrations during fasting, exercise and hypoglycemia by increasing hepatic glucose output to the circulation. Additionally, it is a key factor in providing adequate circulating glucose[, derived from the liver and visceral fat,] for brain function and for working muscle during exercise. Glucagon stimulates breakdown of fatty acids and inhibits lipogenesis in the liver (NAFLD). Glucagon reduces the need for [carbohydrate] intake as the brain’s [emergency] energy supply. Glucagon also increases energy expenditure. ~ Glucagon Physiology, July 201912

Obesity, in its essence, is hypoglucagonopathy

Obesity, in its essence, is hypoglucagonopathy

Obesity arises from toxic injury to the pancreatic alpha cells, leading to a deficiency in the peptide hormone glucagon. This shortfall impairs critical glucose-producing endocrine functions such as gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, and lipolysis—the natural processes that help maintain a healthy body mass.

Once this critical endocrine hormonal control is lost, no diet, fasting, or exercise plan can effectively correct the resulting obesity. Life becomes an endless cycle of fluctuating body mass index, accompanied by persistent carbohydrate cravings and crashes, as the body struggles to obtain glucose solely from the diet.

When one cannot release and burn fructose-glucose from the liver (through gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis) and fat cells (through glycogenolysis and lipolysis) during dieting and exercising—which is the basis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease—the body must resort to burning alternative energy sources in an emergency metabolic state called ketosis. In ketosis, the body bypasses the normal release of glycogen/glucose from the liver and instead burns beta-hydroxybutyric acid (and its two derivatives) as fuel.13

Just as with dieting and exercise, fasting and ketosis are not viable long-term solutions for this dilemma within the physiology of a person with this form of pancreatic injury. If you haven’t experienced the anemia and malnutrition that often result from such a sustained diet-fasting journey, then perhaps you should study a bit more and work with people of different body types before speaking authoritatively.

Glucagon is analogous to water—essential for maintaining a healthy body weight. When its release is impaired, no diet in the world will work long term.

Of course, humans require sound pancreatic alpha cell function (glucagon) to maintain a healthy weight—this should have been discovered in the 1880s, not the 2010s. The fact that we are only now studying this demonstrates how effective the cabal’s disinformation campaign has been. There was no need to study something scientifically when we had already morally derived the “correct” answer: heavy people are lazy and gluttonous, case closed.

As we have learned with most subjects involving public risk, epicaricacy trumps Ockham’s Razor necessity every time.

If a person cannot release glucose from the liver and body fat (i.e. lacks adequate glucagon), they are going to be obese. This is endocrine injury not lifestyle. Therefore, the absence of glucagon function in the pancreas is no accident with respect to one’s proclivity for gaining excess weight, as compared to a person who has normal pancreatic function. Glucagon is the missing piece of both the body mass and its resulting health-impact puzzle.

Will glucagon replacement therapy ever be available for those with such pancreatic injury? The answer to this question is a solid ‘No.’ It is highly doubtful that the agrifood and pharma industries will ever be held accountable for the damage they have inflicted on the pancreas of billions of people.

Moreover, the diet industry is worth $75 billion, and the medical support industry surrounding diabetes is $55 billion strong. These numbers merely represent the beginning of a vast gravy train—one that thrives on human suffering. A therapy that could collapse both markets within a decade will never make it past social skeptics, who will hound it with ‘questions’ and ‘doubts.’ Ironically, this diligence was never applied to the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, despite the fact that obesity kills four times more people in a single year than Covid-19 did during its entire pandemic.14

Myth #2: The same tactics you employ to lose weight, will also ‘keep the weight off’

Exhibit A – The human body does not read BMI charts. Its priority is needed nutrition and system set energy reserve. It will drive caloric intake, as well as BMI, above the obesity line in quest of these first priorities. Pancreatic injury will cause the body-system’s set-point to reside higher than the BMI obesity line. This is not the fault of the person who suffers the malady. This arises from injury to pancreatic alpha cells and the resulting loss in glucagon function.

This common folk-wisdom is destructively false. Once a person has lost weight below their body’s set point, their metabolism will work HEAVILY against them in its efforts to re-attain that weight/nutrition level it is programmed (or functionally injured thereof) to maintain.15 The same ‘lifestyle change’ practices (usually involving lots of money and starvation) one employed to lose the weight, will need to become even more extreme and stringent if one is to keep that weight off (the further to the right you go on the chart in Exhibit A). If you cannot up your game of fanaticism at this later time, well then too bad for you. This elasticity in body mass will be blamed on your being a weak ‘yo-yo dieter’—another mafia condemnation and lie.

Once you have reached the bottom of your Wishnofsky Calories-In/Calories-Out weight loss range, no amount of extra activity or starvation (within reason) will cause you to lose weight below that low-set point. The difference between healthy and injured pancreatic function can be observed in Exhibit B below.

Starved Fat – What the diet industry does not (want to) get about metabolic dysfunction

Hypoglucoganopathy is the neglected etiology inside this progression. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) will co-progress through all four stages above.

When the pancreas fails to release glucagon (hypoglucagonopathy – right side of Exhibit B below) as it normally should, one must enter ketosis every day to compensate for this pancreatic injury, along with maintaining an athletic or highly active lifestyle to continue losing weight into a normal BMI range. Simply maintaining an active step count, daily exercise, a low-_____ diet, or a theoretical caloric deficit (under hypoglucagonopathy) will not bring someone out of obese BMI ranges. One might become “fit-obese,” faithfully burning up the gym with miles run and weights lifted, yet still remain chronically obese, sick, and dying of ironic malnutrition.

Persons who do not suffer from metabolic disease (left side of Exhibit B below) never struggle into this zone, so they commonly fail to understand the challenge. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to make it through medical school and internship with severe metabolic disease—as a result, few medical professionals truly grasp the contrast outlined below.

The victim of hypoglucagonopathy is typically willing to put in the necessary work to lose weight. However, they may be less inclined to do so if they perceive that the playing field is not level and that the calories-in/calories-out approach will not suffice to solve their challenge over the medium to long term—no matter how disciplined they may be.

The diet industry profits by hustling the victim of hypoglucoganopathy

Exhibit B – Despite equivalent lifestyles and all things being equal, the person on the right will weigh significantly more than the person on the left. The victim of pancreatic injury and hypoglucagonopathy (right side) will not be able to “diet and exercise” their way to a normal body mass index (BMI). While Calories-In/Calories-Out practices may help manage weight to some extent, they will never bring this person below the obesity line (right side panel above). To make strides in weight loss and BMI reduction into a normal range, the pancreatic injury victim will need to achieve ketosis each and every day—far beyond what the person on the left will need to undertake. The caloric intake requirements to sustain this will result in harm from malnutrition over the long term, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight. In contrast, the person with normal metabolic function regards weight loss as a simple matter of minor changes in daily habits and only needs to employ ketosis for body sculpting (left side panel above).

In Exhibit B above, one may sense the imbalance in messaging where the pancreatic injury victim remains quiet about their weight challenges (burdened by self-blame), while those with normal pancreatic function make all sorts of noise about how to manage body mass index—despite knowing very little about the true complexities involved. This disparity explains why so many diets fail to work long term and why so many people (especially doctors) offer ineffective advice on weight management.

For example, with the understanding that malnutrition occurs when fewer than 2,400 calories are consumed daily (leading to shortfalls in NADH/NAD+, essential proteins, trace minerals, chloride for stomach acid, calcium, magnesium, potassium, vitamins B12, B9, C, D, etc.), the net result of mitochondrial suppression observed in my diet and exercise logs, as shown in Exhibits A and B above, is this:

Days 1 – 61 Goal: lose 12 lbs

‣ Caloric Intake: 2,240 (

Days 91 – 312 Goal: lose 30 lbs and ‘keep it off’ (950 calorie mitochondrial suppression)

‣ Caloric Intake: 1,540 (severe malnutrition, red blood cell anemia, mild depression)

If you are cutting caloric intake and working out, you are committing slow suicide. ~ Dr. Joel D. Wallach, ND, The Truth About Nutrition

As one can see, in order to ‘keep the weight off’ 200 days into an exercise and diet regimen, the pancreatic injury sufferer must risk their health. This is the nasty little secret that the guy in the photo at the start of this article doesn’t reveal. The reality is that the struggle outlined above is a symptom of systemic injury within the body (specifically to the pancreatic alpha cells), not personal weakness. The body will slow its metabolism and attempt to force an increase in appetite and consumption in its quest to push your BMI back to its set point.16

Six years after participation in The Biggest Loser, they had all gained most of their weight back, significant slowing in metabolic rate still persisted among all participants, and those who lost the most weight, also showed the most metabolic slowing. ~Harvard Public Health Blog, 12 Mar 2018

Notice that you never hear from people who are in their eighth or twelfth year of a starvation weight loss program. That’s because they suffer from severe malnutrition and must eventually back off the program in some form, before risking death or seriously damaging their health. If your liver, microbiome, or pancreatic alpha or islet cells have been damaged, you won’t be able to simply ‘keep the weight off.’ You must first learn how to compensate for this injury without endangering your health in the process.

Myth #3: You can get all the nutrition you need in a normal restricted-calorie western diet

Perform the calculations for yourself (One can observe some here). Of the 110 key human micronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients, one would need to consume over 5,500 calories per day to even approach the ridiculously low US Recommended Daily Allowance (US-RDA) of each—even when eating the perfect combination of foods. This would require at least 2 hours of workouts per day, in addition to a full set of daily activities, just to mitigate the energy load. Something is wrong with the implied math of these cartels, and it hinges on a lie they are peddling—a lie that involves artificially accelerated grains and disrupted immune and endocrine systems.17 18

An Example: The reality is that absolutely none of my normal body mass friends exercise or diet in the least. They don’t even give it a second thought. Those who maintain a normal body mass have simply won the genetic lottery; they aren’t that way because they obsess over working out for hours a day. In fact, not one of the people I know who are of normal weight attributes their weight to obsessive levels of exercise and diet, especially as they get older.

Myth #4: Obesity is simply a severe form of being overweight

Myth #4: Obesity is simply a severe form of being overweight

Exhibit C – If the weight equation for obesity were caloric-driven, then by necessity, both overweight (yellow) and obese (blue and black) percentages should have increased simultaneously. However, the percentage of the population that is overweight has not increased over the last 50 years, indicating that obesity results from an independent set of input variables.

Obesity is not simply a more severe form of being overweight. Sitting on the couch, eating chips, and leading a sedentary lifestyle can cause someone to become overweight due to caloric imbalance, and this can happen to anyone. However, obesity is different; it is caused by systemic bodily injury and is part of a disease process that primarily affects certain genetic profiles—yet its suffering population is rising faster than the overweight population (see Exhibit C to the right). The condition is further exacerbated by the dilution of nutrients in our plant-based and, consequently, animal protein-based food.19

Ceasing to sit on the couch, eat chips, and lead a sedentary lifestyle will not resolve or cure obesity. The morbidity of obesity begins in childhood, well before the symptom of weight gain even appears.20 21 22

One can starve themselves and exercise for hours a day, but this will not cure what is caused by systemic injury and disruption, combined with nutrient shortfalls—any more than such activity can cure a broken leg.

One can lose weight, but they cannot lose obesity. [As far as] The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are concerned, obesity has been categorized as a chronic illness since 2004.

Myth #5: People are heavier today because they are more sedentary and consume more calories than the past

According to the USDA, the average person consumed 300 more calories per day in 2016 than they did in the 1970’s (the majority of the increase coming in the form of concealed oils).23 In contrast however, by 1987, 69% of people claimed to exercise regularly,24 a far higher rate than the 24% claiming this in 1960.25 Thus our extra caloric intake has mostly been countered by extra physical activity.

Of greater significance to this argument is a principle outlined in the journal Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, which found that people today who eat and exercise the same amount as people 20 years ago are still fatter. People today are about 10 percent heavier than people were in the 1980s, despite following the exact same diet and exercise plans.26

If you are 40 years old now, you’d have to eat even less and exercise more than if you were a 40 year old in 1971 to prevent gaining weight. ~Jennifer Kuk, Professor Kinesiology and Health Science, York University

Merely losing weight does not, in any way, shape, or form, eliminate the systemic dysfunction of obesity. This chronic condition is for life.

Myth #6: Deception thru Affirming the Consequent – If p then q. Given q, therefore p

It is time for these excuse-making myths to die. They only serve to harm the innocent and protect the diabolical. We close now, with a list of twisted logical arguments which help sustain this collusive and evil cabal.

Cause-Therapy Affirmation of the Consequent

When one operates from the mistaken belief or practice that, since a therapy is effective in reducing an effect, the lack of that therapy must be the cause of that effect. For example: Placing a person in an ice bath reduces dangerously high fever; therefore, fever is caused by a lack of ice baths. Similarly, fasting and HIIT exercise serve to reduce body mass index and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD); therefore, high BMI and NAFLD are assumed to be caused by too much consumption and not enough exercise.

Current Myths That Must Die:

People who increase exercise weigh less after doing so. Therefore, all normal-BMI individuals must be consistently exercising.

People who restrict calories weigh less after doing so. Therefore, all normal-BMI individuals must be consistently restricting calories.

If you stop what you did to lose weight, you will gain it back. Therefore, if you gain weight back, you have failed in your program discipline (and are now a failed, worthless human).

People who are obese have poorer health, therefore obesity is the cause of this poor health state. So, don’t be obese.

“I work out three times per week and am fine. You can work out three times a week as well, and you will be fine too. It’s just a matter of motivation and habit.”

All the people who use premium gym programs, exercise equipment, or special diets are young and good-looking. Therefore, using those things will keep you young and good-looking.

Nutritional supplements often come in the form of pills. Therefore, those who use supplements are just looking for a quick-fix pill solution.

Mega doses of Vitamin C were found not to cure cancer. Therefore, all supplements are a waste of money.

Fit people work out for a mere 20 minutes per day on average. Therefore, 20 minutes per day workouts are all anyone needs to become fit.

All of this reflects the pervasive false common wisdom and carefully crafted industry propaganda that deflects accountability from the powerful industry cartels and their complicit partners in the diet industry mafia. These narratives have been deeply ingrained in public consciousness, making it difficult to see through the misinformation. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has inadvertently cast a stark light on the true nature of these industries, revealing just how incompetent, dishonest, and profit-driven they really are. As we move forward, it becomes increasingly important to challenge these entrenched myths, hold these entities accountable, and advocate for genuine, science-based solutions that address the root causes of health issues—rather than perpetuating the harmful cycles that benefit only a select few.

