The Vault
an unacknowledged boundary across which a researcher is not permitted to transgress. It is protected by a wall of counterfeit skepticism, enforced consensus, diversion, distraction, twisted language, social/professional coercion, and rhetorical and inductive cul-de-sacs, reinforced by the denial of access to data, artifacts, sites, and even avenues of thought.
See: The Tree of Knolwedge Obfuscation
These roadblocks consistently appear along specific paths of deliberation and research that converge upon one core set of truths—truths that mankind is not permitted to access. The security architecture is remarkably similar to the horizontal barriers of access employed within compartmented black intelligence programs: each boundary restricts not merely access to information, but the ability to perceive what emerges when otherwise separated bodies of information are brought together.
This will be the subject of a forthcoming book Vohu Manah: The Praxis of Ethical Skepticism and will be leveraged in Book III of The Magian (Trilogy): Intervention — Earth in the Balance.
The Ethical Skeptic, “The Vault”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 29 Aug 2026; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/08/29/the-vault/
Wondering where you place “the morality issue” in your structure? The attack on ones moral character for questioning the official narrative is very much a successful tool perfected by the machine and taught to the masses. Poke your head up and you are a bad person, a despicable person, whose inquiries and genuine concern must be shut down with a panicked emotional response to prevent those inquiries from being shared. This is propagated behaviour. The masses are the unwitting army of the information holders, guarding the draw bridge and the moat of the Vault. Now to un learn this behaviour. And on such a scale!
Vohu Manah: The Praxis of Ethical Skepticism
from wickedpedia - "Vohu Manah (Avestan: 𐬬𐬊𐬵𐬎⸱ 𐬨𐬀𐬥𐬀𐬵 vohu manah) is the Avestan language term for a Zoroastrian concept, generally translated as "Good Purpose", "Good Mind", or "Good Thought", referring to the good state of mind that enables an individual to accomplish their duties.[4] ... In the post-Gathic texts that expound the principles of Zoroastrian cosmogony, Vohu Manah is an Amesha Spenta, one of seven emanations of Ahura Mazda that each represent one facet of creation. ... " https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vohu_Manah
I would think that the particular Vohu Manah / Amesha Spenta referenced here, as defined in The Teachings of The Ascended Masters, is the second of seven major Light emanations from God that originate in the white-fire core of being of God's Consciousness. Here these aspects of God's Consciousness - "1) Christed illumination 2) God Self-awareness, humility, 3) Divine Logos, divine reason, 4) Wisdom (wise dominion), understanding, Cosmic consciousness, 5) Discrimination between absolute Good and relative good and evil, right knowledge, 6) Intelligence, resourcefulness, open-mindedness, 7) Perspicacity, perspicuity" are transmitted by Ray through One of The Seven Mighty Elohim to One of the Seven Archangels to One of the Seven Chohans of the Rays then, here, to the individual's Crown Chacra which is one of the seven major spinal chacras or Centers of Light in man and woman and particularly activated on Sundays. https://www.ascendedmasterencyclopedia.org/index.php/Seven_rays
from wickedpedia - "Praxis is the process by which a theory, lesson, or skill is enacted, embodied, realized, applied, or put into practice. "Praxis" may also refer to the act of engaging, applying, exercising, realizing, or practising ideas. This has been a recurrent topic in the field of philosophy, discussed in the writings of Plato, Aristotle, St. Augustine, Francis Bacon, Immanuel Kant, Søren Kierkegaard, Karl Marx, Martin Heidegger, Hannah Arendt, Jean-Paul Sartre, and many others. It has meaning in the political, educational, spiritual and medical realms." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Praxis_(process)