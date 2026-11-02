The distinctive erosion banding on Egypt’s Pyramid of Khafre presents a compelling geological mystery — one whose explanation may challenge some of our most deeply held assumptions about the monument’s history.

There is only one physical process and environmental state capable of producing this particular pattern of horizon-constrained, planar erosion on Khafre: sustained waterline exposure, coupled with wave-driven carbonic acid dissolution, mechanical abrasion, and hydraulic undercutting.

This is deductive evidence. Unless your hypothesis or theory bears a coherent mechanism that elegantly exlpains the mechanism and cause behind this observation set and its characteristic banding (there are many facets of this set), and not simply the observation itself, one does not have an actual scientific hypothesis.

Remarkably, this specific erosion mechanism was first identified in 2010 by Roger B. Cunningham — systems engineer, lifelong sailor, former naval officer of the deck, and materials research executive — on his first visit to the Giza Plateau.

Cunningham formally articulated the hypothesis and its proposed physical mechanism in his 2023 article, Hidden in Plain Sight, subsequently integrating it into a broader geomechanical theory in his book, Inversion — ECDO Theory. It took mankind 11,600 years to determine the only plausible backstory to this enigma.

From the book, Inversion — ECDO Theory, Section III, Chapter 1:

It was at that moment that the realization finally hit me — the Tura limestone casing blocks hadn’t been scavenged at all. If they had been taken for reuse, why were only the granite base stones left scattered about? Nor could their complete obliteration have been the result of an earthquake, which somehow managed to selectively erase Tura while leaving Mokattam untouched. The patterning and undercut nature of the casing stone depletion at the top of the Khafre Pyramid render those explanations ridiculous fairy tales (see Figures III 1-2 and III 1-3 below).



No — the Tura limestone blocks had not been scavenged. They had been dissolved — broken down by the ferocious kinetics and carbonic acid chemistry of ocean water.



I was silent in the car on the way back to the hotel, my stomach hanging like lead under the weight of what I had just seen. My colleagues even inquired if I was well. I was not.

This unique feature set is the result of a sustained waterline exposure, coupled with wave-driven carbonic acid dissolution, mechanical abrasion, and hydraulic undercutting.

The erosion band and Tura Casing Stone cap undercutting conforms with a typical Mediterranean Douglas Sea State expectation for a 576′ higher sustained ocean sea level at Giza. This can only be caused by a change in Earth’s georotation – not a “Nile Flood.”

The heavier constituents of the dissolved Tura Casing Stone limestone block detritus fell to the foot of all four sides of all three pyramids at Giza. This travertine formation was removed in 1928 – no sampling, no disclosure of where the material was disposed.

Tura limestone is a relatively soft form of limestone (Mohs hardness of ~3, Slake Durability Index of less than 85%, and higher friability). It has a much more leachable microstructure and consists entirely of vulnerable calcite (CaCO₃).46 This renders this form of limestone vulnerable to dissolution in seawater by means of the following chemical equation:47

CaCO 3 ​(s) (Tura limestone) + CO 2 (aq) ​(carbon dioxide) + H 2​ O(l) (water) → Ca2+(aq) + 2HCO 3 –(aq) ​(calcium bicarbonate) + detritus (loose incomplete and undissolved CaC0 3 (s) heavier than ocean water solids).

The conformance to Douglass Sea State 6/7 is remarkable in multiple aspects of measure and observation.

To me, this erosion pattern is strikingly obvious. To many others, however, recognizing its implications requires first setting aside decades of conditioning about the Giza pyramids, then confronting the cognitive dissonance that arises when physical evidence challenges an established historical narrative.

The geometry of Khafre’s erosion must be explained by the physics of its formation, not by the historical chronology we have assigned to the monument. A chronology that excludes a physically viable explanation is not, in itself, evidence against that explanation.

The scientific challenge is straightforward: identify a competing physical mechanism capable of producing the same horizon-constrained planar conformity, cardinal symmetry, material selectivity, and erosion morphology. Then demonstrate its explanatory sufficiency and elegance.

The burden rests upon the correspondence between physical mechanism and observation — not upon our willingness to preserve an inherited and enforced narrative.

If you believe this degree of violent planar conformity and cardinal symmetry resulted from stone scavenging, atmospheric weathering, windblown sand, or seismic disturbance, I have some prime waterfront property in Ukraine I’d like to sell you. “It’s veruh nice-uh…”

The Ethical Skeptic, “The First Scientific Hypothesis Regarding Khafre’s Markings”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 2 Nov 2026; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/11/02/the-first-scientific-hypothesis-regarding-khafres-markings/