The Ethical Skeptic

The Ethical Skeptic

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
1d

Add to this the many things that don't add up or are poorly explained regarding other ancient megalithic sites around the world, and I am beginning to question everything that I thought I knew about our history.

It is an uncomfortable feeling. Ignorance was bliss . . .

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1 reply by Ethical Skeptic ☀
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1dEdited

I love water.

So now you have a pic huh, is that you?

Loved your original article on the pyramids too : ,

You're covid graphs were fantastic as well! Internationl. Impressive. Good work. Appreciated.

It's raining here now too. It really is.

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