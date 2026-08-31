The Ethical Skeptic

The Ethical Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RayT's avatar
RayT
Aug 31

excellent research

Reply
Share
Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
Aug 31

That's John Aubrey, the antiquarian, rather than Aubrey Burl.

Callanish (Calanais) has a proven lunar orientation if I recall correctly. Also very low lying, maybe 10m above current sea level.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ethical Skeptic ☀
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ethical Skeptic ☀ · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture