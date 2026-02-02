Your Honor, this Complaint seeks declaratory and equitable relief on the ground that the Edenic Covenant was structurally defective ab initio - lacking informed assent, lawful consideration, proportionate and intelligible penalties, and enforceable scope - and was therefore incapable of valid or equitable enforcement against the original parties or innocent successors.

Whether construed as allegory, fiction, or literal account, the Genesis narrative fails to withstand scrutiny on logical, legal, and spiritual grounds. Eight critical failures are identified within this Complaint.

A common counterargument asserts, “He is God and can do as He pleases.” This constitutes an ad hoc appeal to divine authority. If accepted, such reasoning would permit the justification of virtually any illegal or immoral act on the basis that it reflects God’s will. We observe today the consequences to which this flawed and circular appeal to plenary authority has contributed.



MANKIND,

by and through its first representatives,

ADAM and EVE, Plaintiffs, v. THE COVENANT OF EDEN,

by and through its sole author and imposer, Defendant.



**COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY RELIEF, EQUITABLE RESCISSION,

AND STRUCTURAL INVALIDATION OF COVENANT**



NOW COMES the Plaintiffs, Mankind, by and through its first representatives, Adam and Eve, and for their Complaint against the Defendant, the Covenant of Eden, allege and state as follows:

PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

This action arises from the formation, imposition, and enforcement of an a priori covenant governing the conditions of human existence. Plaintiffs seek declaratory and equitable relief from a covenant alleged to be structurally unsound, epistemically recursive, and defective at inception, and further alleged to have been imposed without consideration, without meaningful consent, and under materially incomplete disclosure of its operative penalties.

Plaintiffs neither affirm nor deny the authority of the covenant’s author per se, but instead place at issue the legal and moral soundness of the covenant’s architecture as imposed upon innocent agents incapable of informed assent. Nothing herein shall be construed as a surrender, waiver, or abandonment of any claim of possession, stewardship, or ownership of the planet Earth, nor as recognition that the Defendant, by virtue of the covenant or any prior interaction thereunder, holds lawful title to, or exclusive dominion over, the Earth. This Complaint addresses defects inherent in the covenant itself, independent of any subsequent inducement, temptation, or third-party interference.

JURISDICTION AND VENUE

This Court has jurisdiction over this matter pursuant to its inherent equitable authority to review instruments imposing universal and enduring obligations upon dependent parties lacking capacity for negotiation, refusal, or informed consent.

Venue is proper in this Court because the covenant at issue purports to bind all members of the human species, across all generations, under a single, indivisible regime of obligation and penalty.

PARTIES

Plaintiffs are Mankind, represented herein by Adam and Eve, the initial subjects and first bound parties of the Edenic Covenant. Defendant is the Covenant of Eden itself, an instrument of unilateral imposition governing the conditions of human existence, promulgated and enforced by its sole author and imposer.

GENERAL ALLEGATIONS

Prior to the events giving rise to this action, Plaintiffs existed in a state of moral innocence, lacking experiential or conceptual knowledge of evil, guilt, or culpability. Defendant imposed upon Plaintiffs a prohibition concerning the acquisition of “knowledge of good and evil,” coupled with a penalty clause stated as “you shall surely die.” The covenant was imposed without negotiation, without reciprocal exchange of value, and without disclosure of the full scope, duration, or transmissibility of its penalties. Plaintiffs were wholly dependent upon the covenant’s author for continued existence and lacked any alternative forum, counsel, or means of informed evaluation of the covenant’s terms.

COUNT I

Fraud in Unsound Recursivity (Structural Impossibility of Compliance)

Complaint

The covenant imposed upon mankind was fatally recursive and unsound in its construction. The covenant required compliance with a prohibition whose moral and substantive meaning could not be understood by the bound party without either (a) possessing the very attribute reserved to the offerer (omniscient moral comprehension), or (b) violating the covenant condition itself.

Specifically, the covenant prohibited acquisition of “knowledge of good and evil,” while simultaneously presupposing that the bound party could meaningfully apprehend the distinction between good (compliance) and evil (breach). This distinction could not be known without already possessing the prohibited knowledge or occupying the epistemic position of the offerer.

Accordingly, the covenant bound an innocent agent to a condition whose evaluative content could not be grasped except through breach, rendering compliance circulus in probando and impossible to ground in informed agency.

COUNT II

Fraud in the Inception (Incapacity to Assent at Formation)

Complaint

At the moment of formation, the Edenic covenant imposed a material condition whose domain of exercise was undisclosed and undiscoverable by design. The bound parties, Adam and Eve, were epistemically incapable of understanding the nature, scope, or ontological consequences of the prohibited act, due to their state of innocence and lack of experiential or conceptual access to moral evil. Having never encountered death, and with death being a condition wholly outside their control or experience, the bound parties lacked any meaningful conception of the nature, scope, or significance of the penalty contemplated by the covenant.

The covenant was executed under conditions of absolute dependency, wherein the bound parties were captive to existence itself and wholly subject to the unilateral authority of the offerer. No mechanism for informed assent, negotiation, refusal, or alternative course of action existed.

Adam and Eve received notice of evidence contrary to the covenant’s material elements and identified parties only after entry into the covenant, and possessed no means, prior to formation, by which such evidence could have been discovered or evaluated.

As a result, the covenant lacked meaningful consent at inception, rendering it void or voidable on grounds analogous to fraud in the factum, incapacity, or fundamental mistake as to the nature of the obligation assumed.

COUNT III

Fraud in Structure (Failure of Consideration)

Complaint

The Edenic covenant fails for lack of valid consideration. Adam and Eve received no novel or bargained-for exchange in return for their compliance. Life, existence, and habitation within the garden had already been conferred without condition prior to the imposition of covenantal obligations and therefore cannot serve as consideration for a subsequent agreement.

Having already granted these foundational benefits, the offeror’s later attempt to condition their continued enjoyment upon obedience raises substantial question as to whether any true exchange existed at formation. A promise grounded in benefits previously bestowed does not constitute valid consideration, but instead suggests the retroactive conditioning of an existing entitlement.

Accordingly, the covenant operates less as a reciprocal undertaking than as an effort to impose new obligations upon parties already in possession of the very interests purportedly offered in exchange, rendering any appearance of mutual assent structurally unstable.

The sole benefit offered in exchange for obedience was the continued non-revocation of what the bound parties already possessed, coupled with forbearance from punishment. Such forbearance does not constitute lawful consideration where the threatened consequence arises solely from the discretionary power of the offeror, but instead reflects the use of conditional deprivation as leverage.

The covenant therefore functions not as a bilateral agreement, but as a condition attached to an existing grant, framed in the form of covenant despite the absence of a true exchange.

COUNT IV

Fraud in the Inducement (Material Misrepresentation of Contract Scope, Penalty, and Authority)

Complaint

The omissions and misrepresentations described herein rendered the assent induced by the covenant defective, as the bound parties relied upon an incomplete, misleading, and internally inconsistent description of both the penalty attached to violation and the authority under which the covenant purported to bind. Specifically:

A. Material Misrepresentation and Omission of Penalty Scope

The covenant’s penalty clause — “you shall surely die” — materially misrepresented the scope, duration, and transferable consequences of breach. The clause failed to disclose that violation would entail not merely the death or transformation of the immediate actors, but the imposition of an enduring condition of sin, suffering, and compulsory obligation upon future descendants and other innocent parties.

The bound parties were not informed that breach would effect a permanent alteration of human ontology, moral inheritance, or collective liability extending across generations. Such consequences constitute material facts that would have significantly altered any reasonable party’s assessment of the risk attendant to breach.

The penalty clause further failed to convey its meaning to parties who had never experienced death and therefore lacked the experiential foundation necessary to evaluate the consequence threatened.

B. Material Misrepresentation of Offeror’s Sovereign Authority - Inherent Sovereignty does not Require Contractual Architecture.

The offeror represented himself as possessing sole authority to enact and enforce the covenant on behalf of all Elohim and further held himself out as exercising exclusive authority to speak for and bind the assent of the universe in its entirety. Only following formation of the agreement were the Plaintiffs informed, through a third party, that the offeror’s asserted authority was contested - a material fact not disclosed at the time of formation.

Furthermore, the offeror expressly framed the covenant as an agreement rather than a mere directive from a superior to a servant by attaching a defined penalty to noncompliance, instead of simply instructing that the prohibited action not be undertaken. By conditioning obedience upon the threat of punitive consequence, the offeror transformed what might otherwise have been an opportunity for divine instruction into reliance upon a non-sovereign juridical undertaking, thereby invoking the essential characteristics of a binding contract with a stipulated penalty.

In so doing, the offeror elected to operate within the constraints of a juridical framework rather than demonstrate sovereign providence - employing the legal technology of a created entity rather than excercising inherent divine authority - for a truly sovereign directive requires no penalty to secure its authority, whereas the imposition of sanction evidences reliance upon contractual obligation and renders the relationship juridical rather than sovereign in character. Indeed, within an authentically sovereign order, the knowledge of having fallen into disfavor with the sovereign would itself constitute the paramount inducement toward obedience, carrying a moral and relational gravity surpassing any threatened temporal consequence. The resort to the warning “you shall surely die” therefore reflects dependence upon punitive deterrence rather than upon the inherent authority traditionally attendant to sovereign command.

C. Mistrepresentation of Death

The offeror represented to the Plaintiffs that death - a concept with which they possessed no prior familiarity at the time of covenant formation - would arise only as a consequence of noncompliance and did not otherwise operate within their domain. This representation was materially misleading.

The Plaintiffs later discovered that death was neither novel nor contingent upon breach, but instead constituted a preexisting and systemic feature of the created order, operative long before the Plaintiffs existed as parties capable of receiving benefits or entering agreement.

The mischaracterization of death deprived the Plaintiffs of the ability to evaluate the true nature, probability, and immediacy of the threatened consequence, thereby rendering any assent obtained under such conditions materially uninformed.

COUNT V

Unlawful Imposition of Penalty Upon Innocent and Non-Consenting Generational Parties

Complaint

The covenant, as enforced, imposes penalties, disabilities, and compulsory obligations upon parties who neither participated in its formation nor engaged in any act of breach. Such parties include all future descendants and generational successors of the original bound actors, each of whom entered existence already subject to adverse conditions arising solely from the alleged violation of the covenant by others.

These downstream parties were innocent at the time the penalties attached, lacked any agency with respect to the covenant’s breach, and possessed no opportunity for assent, refusal, mitigation, or representation. The imposition of penalty upon such parties operates independently of individual conduct and is triggered solely by lineage or status.

In law and equity, penalties may not be imposed upon innocent non-parties absent personal fault, voluntary assumption, or lawful representation. Collective or hereditary liability imposed without consent or participation constitutes an unlawful extension of punishment beyond the scope of any valid agreement or enforceable obligation.

Accordingly, the covenant’s enforcement against innocent and generational parties constitutes an impermissible form of collective punishment, void as against principles of equity, proportionality, and fundamental justice.

COUNT VI

Indeterminate and Perpetual Penalty (Failure of Proportionality and Calculability)

Complaint

The covenant frames its penalty in terms of perpetuity, imposing an unbounded and enduring condition without temporal limit, termination criteria, or mechanism for satisfaction. As such, the penalty bears no calculable value within the covenant and admits of no rational assessment as to proportionality, appropriateness, or equivalence relative to the alleged breach.

A penalty framed in perpetuity cannot be evaluated, priced, mitigated, or weighed against compliance, nor can it be meaningfully compared to the conduct giving rise to its imposition. The absence of definable scope or duration renders the penalty non-assessable at inception and incapable of serving as a lawful deterrent or exchange within any contractual or covenantal framework.

Moreover, the offeror unilaterally imposed additional punishments and costs upon the contract a posteriori, asserting the authority not only to continue such penalties in perpetuity but also to introduce further, previously unspecified sanctions at the offeror’s sole discretion and will - again, without temporal limitation. As of the filing of this complaint, a total of thirty-three such punishments have been identified, both executed and threatened as imminent, none of which were enumerated in the original covenant or agreement.

In law and equity, penalties must be finite, intelligible, and capable of proportional relation to the act triggering them. An indeterminate and perpetual penalty functions not as a remedial or corrective measure, but as an absolute condition imposed without reference to fault, scale, or opportunity for discharge.

Accordingly, the covenant’s perpetual penalty is void as an unenforceable and incoherent sanction, incapable of supporting informed assent, lawful exchange, or equitable enforcement.

PRAYER FOR RELIEF

WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs, Mankind, by and through their first representatives, Adam and Eve, respectfully request that this Court:

A. Declare that the Edenic Covenant is structurally defective and unsound at inception due to recursive impossibility of informed compliance, incapacity to assent, failure of consideration, and material nondisclosure of penalty scope;

B. Declare that the Edenic Covenant is void or, in the alternative, voidable ab initio as applied to innocent agents lacking epistemic capacity to comprehend its operative terms at formation;

C. Rescind the Edenic Covenant in equity, or reform its terms to cure the defects identified herein, including but not limited to removal of inherited liability, intergenerational penalty, and perpetual burden imposed absent informed assent;

D. Enjoin the continued enforcement of any penalties, obligations, or derivative conditions arising from the Edenic Covenant that exceed the scope of consequences expressly and intelligibly disclosed at inception;

E. Declare that no future obligations, penalties, or moral liabilities may be imposed upon descendants of the original bound parties based solely upon the alleged breach of the Edenic Covenant by Adam and Eve;

F. Grant such other and further relief as this Court deems just, proper, and equitable in light of the structural defects of the covenant at issue.

JURY DEMAND

Plaintiffs respectfully demand a trial by jury composed of impartial, non-party peers possessing no identity, status, or interest as either human or divine, and standing external to both Plaintiffs and Defendant, on all issues so triable.

RESERVATION OF RIGHTS AND SEVERABILITY OF FUTURE CLAIMS

Nothing in this Complaint, nor in any relief sought or granted herein, shall be construed as a waiver, release, adjudication, or abandonment of any claims, causes of action, or grounds for relief not expressly pleaded in this action. Plaintiffs expressly reserve the right to pursue, in a separate complaint and appropriate forum, any future claims arising from or related to scienter, intentional misrepresentation, abuse of authority, ultra vires conduct, enterprise-based wrongdoing, or other theories requiring distinct jurisdiction, evidentiary standards, or remedies not before this Court, including claims requiring proof of intent, conspiracy, or ongoing patterns of conduct, all of which are acknowledged as not asserted herein and intentionally severed from the present action. Plaintiffs further reserve the right to amend this Complaint to assert additional equitable or declaratory claims arising from the same covenantal framework as further defects, omissions, or consequences are identified.

DATED: February 2, 2026 (ab Initio, as alleged)

Respectfully submitted,

MANKIND

By its first representatives,

ADAM and EVE

APPEARANCE OF COUNSEL

Plaintiffs appear by and through undersigned counsel, Eleleth, Messenger of the High God, a member of the Celestial Court, and lawful advocate for Mankind in matters touching covenantal architecture, moral imposition, and the conditions of human existence.

ELELETH

Counsel for Plaintiffs, Mankind

Messenger of the High God

Member of the Celestial Court

Advocate for Innocent Agents

