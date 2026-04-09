Taking pre-orders now !!! – order by clicking here: Inversion – ECDO Theory Book

First Printing - SOLD OUT (14 hrs)

Second Printing - SOLD OUT (19 hrs)

Third Printing - 168 copies remain unreserved from print run Since you are reading this, I will let you in on a little secret here: studies are forthcoming which will show the majority of older cities worldwide, and especially cities at higher elevations above 2250 ft, show a clear bias toward Np’ over our current north pole or any other alignment. The cities which show a clear bias towards the current north pole, are all in the ECDO inundation footprint. This will send ECDO Theory off the charts in interest. Get a part of the original work, and author’s touch, here, while you can. Once the big publishers get hold of this – it will be a different ballgame.

Coming April 2026 — A New Knowledge

It took more than two decades to assemble the line of research presented in this work — years spent in strategic analysis, intelligence work, materials science, complex initiative planning, detailed engineering and specification, construction, and operational discipline. During this long development of the theory, I gradually endured the internal struggles that accompany a worldview reshaped far outside the bounds of what was instilled in childhood or instruction. Accordingly, I do not underestimate the burden of dissonance that may settle upon the shoulders of a reader encountering this argument for the first time, or in a single sitting.

Despite the apparent darkness of its tone, the reader may discern an undercurrent of Gnostic optimism. I define faith not as a matter of holding to a set of doctrinal beliefs or performative deeds of virtue, but as the quiet art of living small lives with patience, love, and integrity — despite every temptation to submit to the contrary.

Hold one another close, for that is the only thing that is real. In this simple truth resides the joy each person must ultimately come to understand.

More is at play in our seemingly absurd circumstance than we are presently equipped to know. We are not alone …and never have been.

Any sufficiently advanced act of benevolence is indistinguishable from either malevolence or chance.



~ Ethical Skeptic’s Third Law of Advanced Intelligence

Pre-orders being accepted now, at Inversion – ECDO Theory