ECDO Theory Interactive Globe
An interactive globe showing the basic key features involved in the Inertial Interchange True Polar Wander (IITPW) proposed by ECDO Theory
The ECDO Interactive Globe is an interactive WebGL visualization that demonstrates both State 1 and State 2 rotation regimes, as well as the entire database of 115 Np’-obsequient megaliths, monuments, and indicators.
It is recommended that the user select “Full Screen” mode to work more effectively with the Interactive ECDO Globe.
The Ethical Skeptic, “ECDO Theory Interactive Globe”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 31 Jul 2026; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/07/31/ecdo-theory-interactive-globe/>
WOW. Awesome work ES!
Great stuff. One feature I would love would be to put in coordinates to see where they end up. Example: Edmonton Alberta is 53.55° N latitude and 113.47° W longitude (decimal degrees). Where is that after flip?