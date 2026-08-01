The ECDO Interactive Globe is an interactive WebGL visualization that demonstrates both State 1 and State 2 rotation regimes, as well as the entire database of 115 Np’-obsequient megaliths, monuments, and indicators.

It is recommended that the user select “Full Screen” mode to work more effectively with the Interactive ECDO Globe.



ECDO Theory Interactive Globe

The Ethical Skeptic, “ECDO Theory Interactive Globe”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 31 Jul 2026; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/2026/07/31/ecdo-theory-interactive-globe/>