The Ethical Skeptic

The Ethical Skeptic

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
6d

WOW. Awesome work ES!

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TRM's avatar
TRM
6d

Great stuff. One feature I would love would be to put in coordinates to see where they end up. Example: Edmonton Alberta is 53.55° N latitude and 113.47° W longitude (decimal degrees). Where is that after flip?

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