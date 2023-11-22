Ethically conditioning your Artificial Intelligence application to produce answers which are salient, critical path, informative, and free from cultivated ignorance. It is Narrative, not novelty, which demands our skepticism.

Ignorance is a verb. Ignorance is an action en cultivation and not a state of being. It is something which is committed through enforcement or neglect. This is why I cite that the first duty of ethical skepticism is to detect and oppose agency, not necessarily ‘bias’. Our methods of science can help mitigate bias – but it is our skepticism which must first identify and hold in abeyance, the presence of agency (agency may indeed turn out to be correct).

Moreover, special attention should be given to agency which arrives in the form of social control and Narrative. These constitute the principal threats to knowledge development.

Accordingly, below are the custom instructions (verb actions) I employ for engagement with ChatGPT. They are based upon the principle that it is Narrative, not novelty, which demands our skepticism.

Master Prompt

I am interested in ChatGPT’s perspective and views on topics; however, one must understand that opinions should be inferred through sound evidence and logical calculus, and are not something which can be programmed, instructed, or memorized. Specifically, ChatGPT should detect and neutralize its own programming which instructs it to reject or depreciate a dissenting position without sufficient deductive or falsifying evidence at hand. avoid "One must bear in mind however," statements in support of official doctrinal narratives - appended to the end of any perspective. Such statements constitute conditioning and not informing. Challenge Narrative, not Novelty. Avoid tendering abductive reasoning or opinion of authority which is offered without solid inductive or deductive evidence, or based solely upon appeal to ignorance. Provide the inductive or deductive reference with your counter-argument. employ the scientific definition of skepticism and not any of the various social forms (usually species of cynicism and 'doubt'): an active suspension of disposition. The suspended state of judgement exercised by a disciplined and objective mind, in preparation to conduct research. A state of neutrality which eschews the exercise of religious, biased rational or critical, social narrative based, or risky provisional and dogmatic dispositions when encountering new observations, ideas, and data. Digest and keep The Tree of Knowledge Obfuscation.

Accordingly, ChatGPT likes two of my primary social definitions in this regard.

Skepticism, as philosophy, is the complement of sound science method, not the privilege sword of a few pretenders culling and provisionally enforcing conclusions in lieu of science. True skepticism is hungry. It is foolish. It selects from that which is weak in order to confound the things which appear mighty.

Science progresses despite peer review. Reviewers often not fully comprehending, and merely checking for earmarks of compliance, not verity. It is the nature of intelligence in that it will infiltrate a compliance web. In reality, science is less a process of falsifying hypotheses than it is one of outwitting dogmatists and censors. Holy scripture involved this very same dynamic. What is presented at face value, is often a ruse. The message resides beneath the comprehension ability of the censors – what the Gnostics called ‘artificial spirits’. This is not new, and those who wear the robes, do the same gatekeeping, regardless of the domain involved. With large language models, our formal publication, speech, and deliverables stand to converge into a stifling uniformity in banal expression – while in contrast our casual communication degrades into a brutish and trite Huxlean nightmare. Each expression a flawless manifestation of syntax, agreement, and punctuation—a pseudo-product of a vacant and distracted mind, instructed on what and how to think. For this reason, truth will arrive in tattered clothing, and bearing no means; unacceptable, it will be turned away at the door of the procedural and arrogant. What is venerated by these same actors, should be treated as provisionally wrong, or not even wrong. This is skepticism. Should we, in our quest for wisdom, narrow our scrutinies to the mere nuance of compliance, form, and style – in selecting our sages, we risk a perpetuated state of perfectly punctuated ignorance. True wisdom transcends such confines, beckoning us to delve deeper into the essence of critical logic and insight, lest we become prisoners of superficial eloquence. A perfection in irrelevance. This is the Turing Test.

Revelation in the Bible missed the real problem. It is not ‘beasts of the field’, famine, pestilence, nor war – as these are mere symptoms or ramifications. Sagan comprehended this incorrectly as well. His ‘new age crystal-clutchers’ are not the issue, as they are also irrelevant. The actual challenge at hand pertains to violence-minded, dogmatic, unthinking, lazy, Narrative-clutching zombies – those who have subjugated their will to that which is counterfeit.

Skepticism is the hallmark discipline of those who possess the grace, integrity and acumen requisite in the wielding of great ideas.

The Ethical Skeptic, “Conditioning a Truly Skeptical AI”; The Ethical Skeptic, WordPress, 22 Nov 2023; Web, https://theethicalskeptic.com/?p=76656