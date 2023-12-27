Truth is a journey, not a destination. It exists independently of you and cannot be possessed or worn like a uniform.

A brief reminder to keep an eye out for those who exercise the Appeal to Special Authority. This is also called the Appeal to ‘I Am’, and is plied unconsciously by those persons who conceal the highest conceit of all. These persons are smart enough to not let their grandeur complex surface and reveal itself directly. However, the astute ethical skeptic can detect the rotting of flesh in the waters beneath, by the putrid smell of the fine bubbles rippling amidst the tranquil eddies of their discourse.

Be especially cautious of wasting time with those who ply their trade in ideas, by means of the following affirming the consequent and denying the antecedent rhetorical artifices. Those who have been pampered as the smartest in the room for some period of time, will often fall prey to this temptation.

The Appeals to Special Authority (‘I Am’)

If I don’t know about it, it does not exist. If I don’t get it, it cannot actually make sense, and therefore no one can get it. If a viewpoint exists, and I have not debunked it, then it is irrelevant. If it is found to be true, then I have known it all along, it is old news.

Original Form (Affirming the Consequent):

If it is knowable (P), then I know about it (Q).

I know about it (Q).

Therefore, it is knowable (P).

Contrapositive Form (Denying the Antecedent):

If it is knowable (P), then I know about it (Q).

I do not know about it (~Q).

Therefore, it is not knowable (~P).

Two innate personal position options exist regarding truth, and the mind must choose one or the other:

A. Truth is a seldom-attained state of inference, derived from deductive logical calculus, inside the prosecution of a critical path of probative questions. Truth is not a destination, nor is it in any way related to me personally.

or

B. Truth is an object which exists inside my perception base and collection of conquests. I conflate myself with truth. I adorn myself with its ornaments. My objective is to use all available means to secure agreement on this from others in order to avoid any kind of collapse into dissonance.

Understanding this is merely one of the tools handy in spotting the person who subconsciously operates under the ‘I Am’ (God-self) paradigm.

But be careful of bringing this up to an abuser therein. They will not have heard of this informal fallacy of rhetoric, therefore it is not a valid one. Of course as well, we must first examine our own steps to make sure that we do not begin to fall for this foible in ourselves. It is a temptation for everyone.

